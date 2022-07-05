Noted for her remarkable contribution to Bhojpuri film music, Assam's Kalpana Patowary contributes her success to Late Bhupen Hazarika, under whose influence she adapted the folk music as her prime musical genre and is now one of most well-known personalities in the Bhojpuri, Goalporia/Kamrupia music genre.

Gifted with a rich, powerful and sensuous voice, singer Kalpana Patowary attributes her success as a singer after being introduced to the Bhojpuri genre which she regards as the turning point in her musical journey.

Having sung in more than 32 dialects, Kalpana Patowary was tutored in music from a very young age, trained in Kamrupia and Goalporia folk music.

Having greatly influenced by Bhikari Thakur, a Bhojpuri language poet, playwright, lyricist, actor, folk-dancer etc, speaking at the fifth edition of India Today Conclave - East, 2022, Patowary says that one has to understand each word of the song, feel the essence of the words and to whom it has been attributed like Bhikari Thakur did.

An exponent in Bhojpuri folk music including Purvi, Pachra, Kajri, Sohar, Vivaah geet, Chaita, and Nautanki, Patowary said that she even though sings mainly in the Bhojpuri genre, she will always remain indebted to Late Bhupen Hazarika under whose influence she has been able to understand, learn and imbibe the intricacies of musical notes, it's lyrical presence and words of the songs that have the power to change the society.