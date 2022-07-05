Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Baijayant Jay Panda today exuded confidence that the party is on the cusp of forming governments in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha a la Assam.

Panda, who is the BJP’s in-charge of Assam and Delhi, claiming that the eastern states have been “neglected by previous governments”, added that the BJP is a “stone’s throw away” from replacing the governments in West Bengal and Odisha.

The senior BJP leader today cited Assam as a success story for the party at the India Today Conclave – East.

Panda, discussing the party’s recent inroads in East India: “Until 6 years ago, people used to write us off and say the BJP could never win Assam. Because of the demographics, because of other reasons, we won Assam for the first time and had a government under Sarbananda Sonowal. We won it again in 2021 and now we have a government under Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

In Odisha and West Bengal also, Panda pointed out, the BJP has gone on from being a “non-contender” to a serious threat.

“We have become the clear number two states and that puts us in a launch pad position,” he said, adding: “Our success is not overnight success. 3-4 generations of people put in effort over decades and suddenly, success seems to happen very quickly.”

Asked about the BJP party’s plans for the upcoming General elections in 2023, Panda said “not a week goes by when BJP workers are not working on the ground.”