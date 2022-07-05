Speaking at the fifth edition of the India Today Conclave East – 2022, TMC Lok Sabha MP, West Bengal Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP ruled government of exercising power over the general public in a brute way and instiling fear in the minds of the people to rule the country.

At odds with the law of the land, Moitra feels that no friction should appear between the Prime Minister or any Chief Minister of the state in a federal structure. But then problem will rise only after the centre will exercise their powers of flexible federalism to push boundaries.

‘’Federalisms’ first blow came in 2014 when the planning commission was done away with. So when PM Modi came in power, soon the Planning Commission was done away with which was disastrous,’’ says Moitra.

‘’During the pandemic, For the last three years, the Centre had a very bad fiscal run, huge mismanagement. And at this stage the the Centre squeeze the states, increase cess. GST revenue is not being paid to the states on time. So what the Centre is giving which is due to the states are actually delayed loans,’’ added Moitra, continuing with her oddities with the Central Government’s vindictive politics.

The TMC leader also quipped how the Central government has destroyed the pillars of the federal structure with their divisive politics, pleasing only to their tastes and requirement.

"The Center is overstepping its boundaries and is using the police to sow the seed of terror among the people," Moitra remarked during the session titled "Democratic Discourse: Power Reset: The New Structure of Indian Federalism." She cited the Centre's introduction of a law to merge Delhi's three municipal corporations as an example.

In addition to this, Moitra made her remarks on the Nupur Sharma case, where she compared Nupur Sharma's comments to the allegations made against Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News, and noted how the allegedly offensive tweet Zubair sent out in 2018 was actually the poster for the 1983 movie Kisi Se Na Kehna.

The tweet hasn't sparked any riots or acts of violence since it was published. She added that the police took suo moto cognizance of the case against him after receiving a complaint from a Twitter account with one follower that has since been deleted. She questioned, "How are the two cases equitable?

Moitra also remarked citing Vindra Grover who recently spoke in the court regarding the Indian Penal Code and ‘Hurting the Sentiments Code’, that as individuals of this democratic country, one has the right to speak but if one’s comments ignite violence then the IPC should be taken into consideration.