From upbeat notes of the reverberating dhols of the Hurricane Girls to some hard-hitting debates, India Today Conclave East -2022 was in complete action on day 1 of the summit.

The summit which took place at the Oberoi Grand Hotel in Kolkata, is witnessing the most influential and renowned speakers from India, especially the Northeast region.

From some eye-opening ideas to thought-provoking debates, Northeast India's most celebrated thinkers collectively spoke on various issues pertaining to social, political, and cultural discourses.

The dignitaries and officials present at the summit were encaptured in the lyrical magic knitted by Assam's First-Ever Female Band - The Hurricane Girls - who enthralled the audience with their popular foot-tapping numbers from Assam.

Taking the stage were the top cops from West Bengal and Assam, DGP Assam Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, Former DGP West Bengal Surajit Purkayastha, and Former Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Gautam Mohan Chakraborty, - who highlighted the role of Police in the conundrum of Power, Politics and Patronage.

Moving on next was our eminent guest, mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, who elaborated on a deeper understanding of our culture and learning and unlearning of the concept of Culture and Civilization in today's context.

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, Sushmita Dev, & RK Imo Singh next discussed at length about polarization - particularly in the context to the Northeast region. Deb Barma and Sen also amused audiences with mimicry and a musical rendition, respectively.

In the next session, we had an intriguing debate on the core issues highlighting the fine line between Judicial Overreach and Executive Inaction, with eminent guests, Jurist & Member of Parliament Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi; Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ashok Kumar Ganguly, and Advocate General of Assam Devajit Saikia who made their observations on the same.

Assamese actor Kapil Bora, critic Utpal Borpujari, Artist Paresh Maity, and ‘I Am Kalam’ director Nila Madhab Panda next reflected on the conundrum of artistic expression vs commercial viability, with all seeming to agree that commercially popularity goes hand-in-hand with a well-made piece of art.