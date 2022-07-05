India Today Group today announced the launch of its digital venture -- India Today NE -- at the India Today Conclave East -2022 held at the Grand Oberoi, Kolkata.

Taking its journalistic journey to distant contours of the country that usually remain neglected by the mainland, India Today NE is perceived as a new chapter in India Today Group’s endeavours that will steer ahead in capturing unique stories of the Northeast region, reflecting its rich culture and heritage, history, social prerogatives, political aspirations etc.

In an effort to bring the Northeast region into its fold, the India Today Group promises to continue its legacy of trust, credibility, and admiration by covering often neglected, core issues of the region, via its latest digital venture – India Today NE.

The Group has established itself as the pinnacle of the Gold Standard of Journalism. Thanks to its decades-long commitment to editorial and journalistic quality, it serves as a gauge for quality, honesty, and trustworthiness in media production on TV, print, online, and other platforms.

India Today NE, stands by the principles of truthfulness and reliability with its tagline: “If it’s not here, it hasn’t happened.”

Putting her faith in India Today NE, Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group Kalli Purie is hopeful the initiative will render a new horizon for the region also known as the ‘Ashta Lakshmi’.

‘’The Northeast region deserves more of a spotlight due to its strategic positioning as it is surrounded by five other countries,’’ Kalli Purie said during the launch.

‘’Hope through this venture we are able to correct some of the misnomers that surround about the region and its very beautiful people,’’ added Ms Purie.

Purie, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command Rana Pratap Kalita, and Executive Editor of India Today magazine Kaushik Deka, launched India Today NE by pressing the launch button.