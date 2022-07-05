Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, today Kalita prophesied that the situation along Indo-China border will remain stable this year.

“However, the Indo-China border is not clearly demarcated on ground because of which there are differing perceptions about the alignment of the border that leads to frictions at times. But, we have well-established border management mechanisms. Whenever there is a friction, these border management mechanisms are resorted to. We have flag meetings when the Commanders from both sides meet, talk and discuss the issues and all these pin pricks are removed,” Kalita said at a session of the India Today Conclave – East.

Kalita added that since India has put emphasis on infrastructure development over the past few years, the army is in a better position to defend the border from external threats.

Addressing a number of concerns over the Centre’s announcement of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, a recruitment process for individuals below the rank of officer for a period of 4 years.

Asked about protests raging after the announcement of the scheme at the India Today – East Conclave held at the Oberoi Grand in Kolkata, Kalita opined that the initial uprisings could be attributed to “misinformation.”

After the various aspects of the scheme were explained, Lieutenant-General Kalita said, youths have “understood it is a good scheme” and protests have been dying down.

Several commoners and politicians also complained that the Centre’s new scheme is unfair and would end up depriving the recruited personnel of various monetary benefits such as a pension.

Terming the scheme as a “human resources management exercise”, Kalita said that the money saved by not paying pensions could be used for “technology infusion into the armed forces.”

Addressing concerns that youths who sign up will stare at uncertain futures after discharge, Kalita said that Agniveers will have a number of “opportunities” and “options” in the police forces.

“He is being skilled. His options for gaining employment increase manifold after having spent 4 years any number of avenues. I would look at it from that particular perspective.”

Kalita further predicted that by the mid 2030’s, the ratio of Agniveers in the armed forces will reach 50%.

Asked about the commitment and combat readiness of the Agniveers, Kalita had this to say: “This scheme aims at improving the youthful profile of the armed forces, the average age being brought down from 32 to 26. However, we are also conscious of the fact that there is to be a very fine balance between the youth and the experience.”

He also said that “we need very fit, young soldiers” to operate in the difficult terrain areas of the country, especially the North.

It needs mention here that the Central Government on June 14 unveiled the new armed forces recruitment plan 'Agnipath'. The scheme aims at reducing salary and pension bills and freeing up funds for urgent procurement of weapons.

Some army aspirants have stated that they are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme for the Indian Army - particularly the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early.