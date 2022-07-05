Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, asked about the “secret mantra of dealing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, diplomatically replied that his state government’s initiatives and successes have helped it maintain a healthy relationship with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government (of which his National People’s Party is a part).

Speaking at a session of the India Today Conclave – Northeast, Sangma said: “I have been focusing on a lot of aspects of governance and delivery, mechanism at the grassroots level. Yesterday, we were given an award for having the best eco-system for start-ups among the small states.

“What I am trying to say is, we do things with good intention. We are ensuring that governance improves, and in the process, we are getting support from the Central government and in the process, there is politics also. So yes, you have to balance the entire thing out. But I think at the end of the day, if your eye is on the ball and you’re ensure your’re working for the people and with a purpose, I think the rest of the things will fall in place.

Reacting to criticisms of his allegedly ‘submissive’ body language in front of PM Modi, Sangma added: “The respect is always there. I have always believed there is a special focus on the Northeast in the last many years especially in the NDA government. So I personally feel that the kind of interest, focus, and the investments that have been made in the last many years have not been done in the past.”

“I am here to do work and I really am not too bothered about comments being made. I think it’s important as a leader and also as an individual one should be able to come out of the noise in today’s world, focus on what’s important, focus on the targets that you have, and move forward.”

Questioned about criticisms that his political career is dependent on the BJP, Sangma pointed out that the National People’s Party (NPP) has “never shied away from standing up for our own cause and our political space.”

However, Sangma added, “in the context of the politics that happen in our nation, yes, there are friends that you need to make…you have to work in a team and in this current scenario, we are working with the BJP and the NDA and there’s nothing to hide about that.”

Despite admitting that the relationship between the Assam and Meghalaya governments is not perfect, Sangma added that continuous effort is underway to resolve the points of contention (such as Assam's proposed Bill to stop the transportation of cattle or use the State for transit of the “sacred” bovine animal) as “that is the point of a coalition.”

Asked about the NPP’s curious pan-Northeast relationship with the BJP, Sangma said that the NPP will “not compromise on the different stands that we have.”

“That’s the reason why I am always very clear that when it comes to contesting elections, we will contest on our own in our own terms because that’s what we go to the people with,” he said, adding “If you don’t give us mandate, that’s when political discussions start.”