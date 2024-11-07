UGC has introduced “Ayurveda Biology” as a subject in the UGC National Eligibility Test. The University Grants Commission conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NET is conducted twice a year, in June and December.

Based on the expert committee’s recommendations, the Commission, in its 581st meeting held on 25th June 2024, has decided to add “Ayurveda Biology” as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UCC-NET.



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The proposal to make Ayurveda Biology a distinct subject in the UGC-NET could enable graduates from Ayurveda programs to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and other research opportunities across academic and research institutions in India.

The UGC Chairman has acknowledged these demands, suggesting there may be further discussions to formalize Ayurveda Biology within the NET framework.