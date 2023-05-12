Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board examination.

Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

CBSE Class 12 result 2023 direct link.

Students can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

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CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Students have to use their security pins and activate their accounts so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates once results are announced.

Meanwhile, the percentage of students who have passed the CBSE Class 12 board exam this year is 87.33 per cent.