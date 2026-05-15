IMA seeks action against NTA as CBI probes wider NEET-UG 2026 leak network

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly criticised the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanded immediate action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and all those linked to the examination controversy, which has triggered nationwide concern among medical aspirants and parents.

In a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the IMA said it was expressing “profound concern and deep disappointment” over the alleged compromise of the examination process. The association noted that repeated controversies surrounding NEET-UG over the past four years had severely damaged confidence in the system.

According to the IMA, more than 22.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year across over 551 cities and nearly 5,500 centres. The association said repeated leaks and cancellations had caused “immense mental trauma, stress, hardship, and uncertainty” for students and their families.

The medical body urged the Centre to decentralise the conduct of NEET-UG by involving states and Union Territories under a transparent framework. It also recommended that the examination be shifted completely to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to reduce the possibility of future leaks.

Seeking tougher measures, the IMA called for a time-bound CBI investigation, strict punishment for those responsible, daily hearings through fast-track courts, stronger technological safeguards and counselling support for affected students and parents. “The medical profession is built upon ethics, trust, and credibility. Therefore, the process of selecting future doctors must uphold these very same principles,” the association stated.

Amid mounting pressure, Pradhan announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination would be held on June 21. Addressing a press conference on Friday, he assured candidates that the government would not allow malpractice to recur and said protecting students’ interests remained the Centre’s “topmost priority”.

He also confirmed that from next year onwards, NEET-UG would be conducted entirely in CBT mode as part of broader reforms aimed at improving transparency and preventing irregularities. The NTA later confirmed the June 21 re-test date through an official post on X.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation informed a special court that it was probing a larger conspiracy allegedly involving NTA officials and others connected to the examination system. The agency told the court it was tracing the digital and financial network linked to the leak.

A Special CBI Court remanded five accused — Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Shubham Khairnar — to seven days of CBI custody. Investigators argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to identify officials allegedly involved in leaking the question paper before the examination.

According to the CBI, accused Shubham Khairnar allegedly obtained the leaked question paper on April 28 from a person in Pune linked to an NTA source. The agency claimed he later entered into deals to distribute the paper for financial gain.

The investigation has revealed alleged use of Telegram and WhatsApp to circulate PDF copies of Physics, Chemistry and Biology question papers ahead of the examination. The CBI told the court that several leaked files and electronic devices had been recovered, while deleted data from seized mobile phones was being examined through forensic analysis.

Investigators also alleged that money transactions worth several lakh rupees took place between the accused for the leaked papers, with printed copies allegedly circulated among candidates and intermediaries linked to coaching networks in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

The agency said further investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case was underway.