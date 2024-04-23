The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the April session of JEE Main result today at its official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The Agency on Monday released the final answer key, where they dropped four questions.

Along with the result, the cut-off for JEE Advanced, all India rank holders, and state-wise toppers will also be declared.

JEE Main was held in two rounds this year — January and April. If a candidate has appeared in both sessions, the best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

To log in, students need their application number, and password and have to write a security pin.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a crucial step for admission into engineering colleges in India and serves as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.



Also Read: NBSE to declare provisional results for HSLC, HSSLC on April 26

JEE MAIN RESULT 2024: LIST OF WEBSITES

jeemain.nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

JEE MAINS RESULT 2024: HOW TO ACCESS JEE MAIN SESSION 2 RESULTS

To download the JEE Main result, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Look for the 'JEE Main 2024 Result link' on the homepage.

3. Click on the result link.

4. Enter your credentials, including application number and password.

5. The JEE Main Session 2 result will appear on the screen.

6. Download and print out the result for your records.

