NCERT gears up for postgraduate and PhD programmes in education

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is preparing to introduce postgraduate and doctoral programmes in education following its recognition as a deemed university, officials from the Ministry of Education have confirmed.

The institution, which plays a central role in developing school curricula, textbooks and educational research in India, is expected to launch MA, postgraduate and PhD-level courses focused on education and teacher training.

“They will start MA courses, postgraduate courses and doctoral research in education,” a ministry official said, adding that preparations for the programmes are currently underway. No timeline has been announced yet.

The development follows the Centre’s decision in April 2026 to grant NCERT the status of an “Institution deemed to be University” under the “distinct category”. The recognition allows NCERT to award undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees independently, with a special focus on teacher education and school education research.

Officials said the new status marks a major expansion of NCERT’s role, which has traditionally been limited to curriculum design, textbook preparation and educational research. With academic autonomy, the institution will now be able to frame its own curriculum, set academic standards and confer degrees.

The deemed university status will also cover NCERT’s six Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located across the country, further widening the institution’s academic reach.

Sources indicated that the proposed courses are likely to focus on areas such as teacher education, curriculum studies and educational technology (EdTech), sectors that have gained increasing importance under the National Education Policy framework.

Despite the new autonomy, NCERT will continue to function within the regulatory framework of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and will remain subject to accreditation and quality standards set by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).