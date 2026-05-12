NEET-UG 2026 scrapped: What students need to know about re-exam

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has triggered uncertainty among more than 22 lakh medical aspirants and their families, with questions mounting over the fresh examination schedule, admit cards, centres and counselling timelines.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) scrapped the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. Investigations are currently being carried out by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and other agencies, while the Centre has decided to hand the matter over to the CBI for a comprehensive probe.

Despite the controversy, the NTA has maintained that the examination was conducted under “full security protocol”, including GPS tracking of question papers, biometric verification, AI-assisted CCTV surveillance and the deployment of 5G jammers at centres.

Fresh examination dates yet to be announced

The agency has not announced the revised dates for the re-examination, but said they will be notified separately through official channels in the coming days. Existing registration details from the May 2026 cycle will remain valid, meaning candidates will not have to apply again.

No additional examination fee will be charged for the reconducted test, and the NTA has also stated that fees already paid by students will be refunded. Fresh admit cards will be issued ahead of the examination, though the schedule for their release is yet to be declared.

The agency has further said that students’ previously selected examination centres will be carried forward, although it has not clarified whether final allotments could change. The re-exam will reportedly be conducted using the NTA’s “internal resources”.

Explaining the decision to reconduct the examination, the NTA said the move was taken “in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests”. The agency acknowledged that the re-test would cause “real and significant inconvenience” to candidates and families but argued that allowing the process to stand would have caused “greater and more lasting damage” to public confidence.

Students and parents have been advised to rely only on official NTA announcements for updates regarding the revised examination schedule and admit cards, while ignoring unverified information circulating on social media.

NEET controversies over the years

NEET has faced repeated controversies since its introduction in 2013 as a common entrance examination for medical admissions across India. The examination was initially struck down by the Supreme Court in July 2013 before being restored in 2016.

The examination later became politically contentious in Tamil Nadu after the death of medical aspirant S Anitha in 2017, sparking widespread protests against NEET in the state.

In 2019, an impersonation racket linked to medical admissions exposed serious loopholes in identity verification processes after several candidates allegedly used proxy test-takers. Multiple arrests followed across Tamil Nadu.

The examination also drew criticism during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when students and opposition parties demanded postponement, citing health risks and transport disruptions.

A dress code controversy erupted in Kerala in 2022 after female candidates alleged they were asked to remove innerwear containing metal hooks before entering centres.

The biggest controversy before this year came in 2024, when allegations of paper leaks and the award of grace marks triggered nationwide outrage. The issue reached the Supreme Court, while investigations into alleged leaks in Bihar and other states were transferred to the CBI.

Following the 2024 controversy, the Centre constituted a high-level panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms in the functioning of the NTA and the conduct of national entrance examinations. Among the suggestions were reducing outsourcing, increasing online examinations and introducing hybrid examination models.