NTA sets clear dress code for CUET-UG 2026 amid high-stakes exam season

Ahead of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released fresh guidelines on dress code and items allowed inside examination centres.

The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31 across centres in India and 15 cities abroad. The advisory was issued on Thursday as preparations for one of the country’s largest entrance examinations enter the final stage.

According to the NTA, candidates will be permitted to carry transparent water bottles to the examination venue. The agency has also allowed candidates to wear articles or objects of faith, but said they must report to the centre early to allow sufficient time for frisking and security checks.

“It is emphasised that religious threads such as ‘kalava’ are allowed,” the advisory stated.

The agency has recommended that candidates wear light-coloured clothing to simplify security screening. Woollens will also be permitted if required due to weather conditions, though candidates wearing them have been asked to arrive early for frisking procedures.

Regarding footwear, the NTA advised candidates to opt for normal shoes, slippers or low heels while appearing for the examination.

The advisory comes as the testing agency steps up arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the nationwide entrance examination, which is used for admission to undergraduate programmes in central and several other participating universities.