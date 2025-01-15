1000 religious leaders from 57 countries successfully completed the Second International Special Lecture on Revelation, organised by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (hereafter referred to as Shincheonji Church of Jesus). The event was held at the Shincheonji Cheongju Church in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, and marked a significant milestone in fostering global understanding of the church's interpretation of biblical prophecy.

The two-day, one-night scripture exchange event had ten times the attendance of the first gathering, which was titled "Will Be An International Event In The Future."

Religious leaders from Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, and Hinduism draw attention with their ‘Revelation Speeches.’

Expressing joy, Chairman Man-hee Lee assured to participate in religious work, stating, “Heaven and God are one; each religion must have dialogue and introduction to become one. I have been studying the Bible for a year through the Bible Exchange Program. I am so happy to have learned that through the Word, one can awaken one’s spirit and live a happy life. Since Heaven has chosen me, I will now diligently participate in God’s work and do my best to lead all people to God’s family.”

Inside the ‘Second International Special Lecture on Revelation’

Before the second lecture, the participants first attended the 115th joint graduation ceremony of the Zion Christian Mission Center, held at the same location on December 30. The next day, they learned about the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and the fulfilled Book of Revelation. Despite their different religions, they gathered together during a prayer time, praying for peace on earth.

Eight months after the first lecture, about 1,000 religious leaders from 57 countries attended the Second International Invitation Special Lecture on Revelation. Compared to the 80 religious leaders from 27 countries who attended the first lecture, the attendance grew ten times larger. All of those who attended came to Korea out of compassion and with the intention of realising peace.

Chairman Lee emphasised, “In the first International Special Lecture on Revelation, the contents of the ‘scriptures’ of each religion may be slightly different, but the fundamental content will not differ much. All Christians and religious people of each country must learn from and confirm each other’s scriptures based on their own, and now they must truly become one.”

After Chairman Lee's lecture, all attendees raised the ‘O’ sign in response to the moderator's question about continuing word exchange and cooperation to make the world peaceful by cooperating with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The sign and peace center plaque presentation ceremony followed.

Additionally, during the 31st schedule, the documentary 'Great Heritage: Mindanao' was viewed. It tells the story of how Catholicism and Islam, which had not understood each other and had been in conflict for 40 years, ended their conflict and chose peace on Mindanao Island in the Philippines.

Day of unity

On the last day of the lecture, Buddhist, Hindu, Christian and Islam leaders representing their respective denominations, gave speeches. Shincheonji Church of Jesus explains that many religious leaders participated in the second lecture because they could not forget the excitement and lingering feelings from the first lecture.

In particular, some of them participated in the Peace Center, which was created by religious leaders who had returned to their home countries after attending the first International Special Lecture on Revelation.

Buddhist religious leader Bharat Dashrat Sshat Triratna, a Buddha meditation leader who completed the entire two-day and one-night schedule, shared his experience with the lecture.

Buddhist Monk Hyeonsan also gave his speech based on Revelation 1:1-8 as a representative of Buddhist religious leaders. He said, “In order to create a compassionate world without prejudice, we have established and are operating an association for the disabled and a school for the disabled.”

He added, “I happened to learn about this chairman’s peace efforts by chance, and I, too, am working to become a part of peace service and am learning about the Bible. While learning about the Book of Revelation, I realised the greatness of statistical records. Through the Book of Revelation, we can see a new world, and I think the record is great because it gives us insight to see the new world through that world.”

Swami Shaileshand, CEO of Giri Shant Advait Ashram Center, who followed Monk Hyeonsan to represent Hindu religious leaders, also gave a speech on Revelation chapter four. At the end of his speech, he said, “I am studying at the ‘Peace Center’ to be exposed to various religions in order to achieve perfect enlightenment. When I talk about religious harmony and peace, people raise questions, but it will really happen, and I strongly believe that this world will find Korea.”

Following speeches by religious leaders from each denomination, Chairman Lee appeared as a special lecturer on Revelation, Chairman Lee said prioritised the need to talk and introduce each other.

He continued, “We must keep the door of communication open with everyone. There is no reason to refuse. To understand the Word, you must dig and dig to realise it 100 per cent. You must dig to the end and know right and wrong.”

Future of learning and sharing

As a testament to the success of the lecture, the leaders who attended expressed desire to also share what they have learned with their members back home.

An official from Shincheonji Church of Jesus stated, “Since the special lecture on Revelation open to all nations held in February, there have been steady inquiries from religious leaders who returned to their countries saying, ‘I want to participate in the program again with my fellow religious leaders.’”

“In this way, we believe that the foundation for international religious harmony is being built as religious leaders from around the world serve as a catalyst for the exchange of scriptures and the realisation of peace. We will also do our best to bring this forward.”

A female pastor from India said, “I read a lot about the Book of Revelation, but I didn’t know anything about it. But now that I know that the Book of Revelation has been opened so brightly, I am grateful. I think it is my mission from now on to learn well and teach it to the members of our church. Furthermore, I will also tell all the people in India who do not yet know about the fulfillment of this Book of Revelation.”

Pastor Koroi from Fiji also added, “Today’s lecture was a time to hear exactly how the Revelation was fulfilled and confirm the truth. When I return (to Fiji), I will take the truth with me, and I plan to share everything I experienced here and play a role in spreading the word.”

In addition to what they had learned, many religious leaders confessed that this event motivated their spiritual growth, leaving comments such as, “I want to attend the third event with my fellow religious leaders and learn,” “I will return to my country and share the emotions of this day,” and “This program will become an international event in the future.”