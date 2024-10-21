Shimla's Bishop Cotton School (BCS), one of the oldest and most prestigious all-boys’ boarding schools in India will celebrate its 165th anniversary from October 18-20. The event, known as the ‘Old Cottonian’s Weekend’, will bring together alumni from around the world.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will attend the event as the chief guest.

Founded in 1859 by Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton, the school has established itself as a pillar of educational excellence, shaping generations of leaders across various fields.

Recently, BCS was ranked at the top of the Vintage Boys’ Boarding Schools category by Education World Magazine for the 2024-25 academic year.

Weekend of Festivities

During the event, the school will come alive with a variety of events, including a concert by singer Akriti Kakar on October 18, and the launch of the BCS School App aimed at strengthening connections between the school and its alumni around the world.

On October 19, a ‘Son et Lumière’ light and sound show featuring rare archival images from the 1880s will be organised. The show aims to highlight the school’s rich history, projected onto its iconic main building. Current BCS students will also take part in the show, offering performances that tie the past with the present.

Moreover, sports will play a key role in the celebrations, with friendly matches pitting alumni against current school teams. A special chapel service will also be held, further underlining the spiritual legacy that has been at the heart of Bishop Cotton School for more than a century and a half.

A series of publications will be unveiled during the celebrations, including Pegasus, a collection of poetry by BCS students, and a reprint of the school’s history book 'Overcome Evil with Good'.

The school will also release a Special Cover and Cancellation, a prized keepsake for alumni and collectors alike.

Honouring Generations

Among the distinguished guests expected to attend is Henry Jodrell, a descendant of Bishop George Cotton, who will be traveling from the UK for the occasion. Jodrell shared his pride in the school’s enduring legacy, stating, “It is a great honour to tread in the footsteps of my great-great-great-grandfather. His legacy is not just in the buildings, but in the spirit of learning and fellowship that continues to thrive here.”

Simon Weale, BCS Director echoed these sentiments, emphasising how far the school has come since its founding. “BCS has evolved from a small institution serving middle-ranking British officials into a globally recognized school that has helped shape modern India. Our alumni have excelled in every field, from public service to business and the arts. This is a celebration not just of our past, but of the values that continue to guide us.”

Weale also spoke of the school’s continued commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals and stated that students are challenged to be the best versions of themselves, not just academically, but in all aspects of life.

A Legacy of Leadership

Over its 165-year-long history, Bishop Cotton School has produced an illustrious roster of alumni who have gone on to become leaders in fields as diverse as public service, business, the arts, and more. The school’s legacy - built on discipline, intellectual growth, and character-building stands as an inspiration to new generations of students as they prepare for global roles in an increasingly interconnected world.