The launch of SPM &Lalan's Coaching for Success signals a transformative phase in educational support for students in Northeast India.

This pioneering institute for Engineering and Medical entrance exams is a collaboration between SPM IAS Academy and Lalan's Coaching Classes, both well-regarded names in competitive education.

The directors of SPM IAS Academy –Mridul Mishra (IIT Kanpur), Satyajit Kumar (IIT Roorkee), Chinmoy Bordoloi (Jorhat Engineering College), and Vivek Khetawat – have each contributed their expertise and dedication to shaping this initiative. Together, they share a vision of delivering an exceptional educational experience that meets the aspirations of Northeast India’s students.

In a joint statement, they emphasized, “Our collective goal with SPM &Lalan’s Coaching for Success is to provide a nurturing, academically rigorous environment that prepares students for the highest levels of achievement in entrance examinations like JEE (Advanced), JEE (Mains), and NEET. Building on our success in Civil Services coaching, we are dedicated to making quality coaching accessible for Engineering and Medical entrance examinations as well, empowering students to reach their full potential.”



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SPM IAS Academy, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality, legacy, and student support, is enhanced by Lalan's Coaching Classes' hands-on, student-centered approach. Shri Lalan Kumar(IIT Guwahati), founder of Lalan’s Coaching Classes and co-founder of this new venture, along with his spouse Dr. Monica Teronpi, has cultivated a reputation rooted in student-focused values, reinforcing the institute’s dedication to nurturing each student’s academic journey.

Reflecting on the launch, he stated, “SPM &Lalan's Coaching for Success is dedicated to empowering students to reach their highest potential. Our mission is to provide top-quality coaching, expert mentorship, and a supportive learning environment to help students from Assam and the surrounding regions succeed.”

Co-founder ShriUtpal Kanta, emphasized the institute’s mission: “This partnership is about elevating the level of education available to students in the Northeast. By combining our resources, expertise, and commitment to quality, we aim to create a premier destination for Engineering and Medical coaching.”

SPM &Lalan’s Coaching for Success combines the academic rigor of SPM IAS Academy with the student-focused approach of Lalan’s Coaching Classes, providing a unique advantage for aspirants of highly competitive exams like JEE (Main & Advanced) and NEET. With a solid foundation in quality education, the institute offers a comprehensive suite of resources and support to maximize student success.

The institute’s standout features include a team of expert faculty, many with IIT backgrounds and proven track records in producing top-ranking students. Backed by extensive knowledge and refined methodologies, these educators offer unparalleled guidance and insight for each student's learning journey.

With an educational environment shaped by such experienced professionals, SPM &Lalan’s Coaching for Success provides Northeast students an unparalleled pathway to success, ensuring every aspirant benefits from a legacy of quality, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.