The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the varsities to allow students to write the exams in their local languages or mother tongue even if the course is offered in English medium.

UGC also suggested universities to promote the translation of original writing in local languages as well as the use of local languages in the teaching-learning process.

In a letter to all universities, UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

He further said that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching. including translating standard books from other languages.

''Therefore, the Commission requests that (1) students in your University be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and (2) promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities,'' he added.

Emphasizing teaching in the mother tongue, Kumar said, “will significantly strengthen the efforts of achieving the envisioned target of enhancing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education from 27 per cent to 50 per cent by 2035''.

In order to strategize the initiatives, the UGC has also asked universities to provide information on the below-mentioned points:

– List of textbooks/reference book/study material available /used in the local languages in the institution/university

– List of the main topics/courses for which textbooks/reference books/study materials must be written/translated into local languages

– Availability of faculties/subject experts/scholars who can write or translate textbooks/reference books/study materials in local languages in institution/university

– Availability of local publishers for printing textbooks in local languages

– Discuss success story/plan on bringing study material in local languages

– Whether the students can write answers in local languages in exams.

He further said that the promotion and regular use of Indian languages in education is a crucial area of focus in the National Education Policy 2020.

''The policy emphasizes the importance of teaching and instruction in the mother tongue/local languages. It lays thrust on the need to optimize communication in all Indian languages for better cognitive attainment and the development of a holistic personality of the learners,'' he added.