In a landmark move to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and foster a globally integrated education ecosystem, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the development of a standardized equivalence framework for recognizing foreign academic qualifications.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by students returning to India with international degrees—often confronted with procedural ambiguity and unpredictable delays—UGC is set to roll out a transparent, technology-driven mechanism to evaluate and equate foreign credentials from schools and higher education institutions.

“This is a significant reform aimed at making India’s higher education system more inclusive, competitive, and future-ready,” said Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC.



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“By addressing a long-standing issue, we are not only supporting Indian students with foreign degrees but also paving the way to make India a true global study destination.”

The move is in line with the NEP 2020’s transformative vision for higher education, which includes attracting international students and fostering global academic collaboration.

The new regulation will bring clarity and consistency to the recognition process, ensuring that students holding foreign qualifications can integrate seamlessly into Indian universities or the job market.

The new framework is expected to ease the transition for thousands of students, enhance the credibility of Indian institutions in global academia, and build a robust foundation for educational mobility in a rapidly globalizing world.