Centre informs Supreme Court that students who returned to India from Ukraine will be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I & Part II Examinations (both Theory and Practical) without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.

The Centre further informs SC that after clearing these two examinations, students would have to complete 2 years of compulsory rotatory internship, the first year of which will be free and the second year paid as has been decided by NMC for previous cases.

"The committee has emphasised that this option will be strictly a one-time option and not become a basis for similar decisions in future and shall be applicable to present matters only," Centre in SC.

A committee formed by the Centre to address the concerns of these students reached the decision. The committee has made it clear that this is a one-time option that will not be used to make similar decisions in the future. The strategy will only apply to current issues.