Vineet Gupta, Ashoka University Founder Speaks: The Rise of Indian Campuses Abroad

Vineet Gupta, Founder of Ashoka University, highlights India’s bold leap into global education as top institutions like IITs and BITS Pilani establish international campuses to expand their academic footprint.

At a time when geopolitics is re-shaping higher education mobility around the world, India’s higher education landscape is expanding beyond national borders. Indian universities are no longer content with simply hosting foreign students; they are now establishing their presence worldwide. With prestigious institutions like the IITs and BITS Pilani leading the charge, this emerging trend marks a new chapter in India’s academic ambitions. Vineet Gupta, Ashoka University Founder, underscores this ambition: “India’s universities are moving beyond borders. Creating campuses abroad is not just a strategic move; it is a statement that Indian education is ready to lead globally.”

Indian Institutions Making Global Inroads

At the forefront of this transformation are India’s premier technical and management institutions. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is set to establish its first international campus in Japan in collaboration with Tohoku University. This partnership will begin with joint PhD programmes and expand to MTech courses, forming a robust Indo-Japanese academic alliance.

IIT Madras has already launched a campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, the first international outpost of any IIT. Simultaneously, IIT Delhi has opened a campus in Abu Dhabi, a move that strengthens India’s educational footprint in the Middle East.

Private institutions are not far behind. BITS Pilani has long maintained a thriving international presence with its Dubai campus, offering undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programmes. Meanwhile, SP Jain School of Global Management has embraced a truly global model with campuses in Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney, creating a multi-continental educational network.

What’s Driving This Global Expansion?

Several strategic motivations are pushing Indian universities to expand internationally:

• Reputation and Reach: Establishing campuses abroad enhances the global standing of Indian institutions and facilitates academic collaborations with leading global universities.

• Diaspora and Demand: These campuses cater to the Indian diaspora and international students who seek the quality of Indian education closer to home.

• Financial Diversification: Overseas campuses allow institutions to tap into new revenue streams, lessening their reliance on domestic enrolments.

• Global Education Goals: These efforts contribute to the internationalisation of Indian higher education, aligning with global academic standards and practices.

Gupta adds, “We are not exporting a curriculum; we are sharing a vision of education that is rigorous, inclusive, and capable of responding to global challenges. We are making a mark in the global education system.”

Navigating the Challenges

Despite the enthusiasm, establishing international campuses is not without its hurdles. Indian institutions must navigate complex foreign regulatory landscapes and secure local accreditation. Maintaining academic consistency and institutional ethos across borders presents another significant challenge.

There are also cultural and operational differences to manage in each host country. From hiring local staff to aligning teaching methods with cultural norms, these operational nuances can significantly impact the success of a campus abroad. Financial viability remains a looming concern, especially in markets where establishing a foothold requires long-term investments with uncertain returns.

Policy Support and Global Vision

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has played a pivotal role in encouraging internationalisation. It envisions India not only as a knowledge provider but also as a global education hub. The policy facilitates regulatory frameworks that make such overseas expansions feasible and attractive.

Moreover, this outward movement is expected to encourage reciprocal arrangements, with foreign universities establishing campuses in India. This mutual exchange can foster cross-border collaborations, enriching research and innovation ecosystems.

According to Vineet Gupta, Ashoka University Founder, “The NEP 2020 is a watershed moment. It recognises that the future of education is interconnected and that our institutions must be agile enough to operate on a global stage.”



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Strategic Significance of Locations

Selecting the right location is critical to the success of these campuses. Factors like student demand, regulatory ease, cultural alignment, and proximity to industry hubs are key determinants. For instance, IIT Bombay’s decision to collaborate with Tohoku University in Japan taps into a powerful industrial and research ecosystem.

As Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, remarks, “This isn’t just about sharing classrooms. It is a bridge, one that will not only strengthen the deep-rooted friendship between India and Japan but also unlock corridors into Japan’s formidable industries and pioneering research labs.”

Sharad Saraf, Chairman of IIT Bombay’s Board, echoes this sentiment, “We believe both IITB and Tohoku bring unique strengths to the table. Together, we will only grow stronger.”

Gupta, drawing from his own experiences with institution-building, highlights another critical factor. “The success of this initiative will depend on our ability to balance our aspirations for world-class education with our domestic priorities, ensuring that quality education becomes a right, not a privilege. Global campuses must be designed not just for visibility but for impact. Their value lies in how well they integrate with local communities while staying true to Indian academic values,” he shares.

A New Chapter for Indian Higher Education

The rise of Indian campuses abroad signals a bold move toward a more globally integrated education system. It positions India as a significant player in the international academic arena, with the potential to influence global education norms and practices.

Institutions with high-quality education like Ashoka, IITs, and SP Jain blaze this trail; they offer a compelling vision of India’s educational future, one that is expansive, inclusive, and driven by a commitment to academic excellence. The journey has just begun, but the global classroom is ready.



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