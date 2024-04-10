In the upcoming Arunachal Assembly elections of 2024, Chief Minister Khandu has claimed that the Congress party has failed to utilise religion-based politics.

Speaking to India Today NE, Khandu said, that Congress tried to play religion-based politics which has come to ECI's notice and Congress has failed in its attempt to polarize the voters as the public of Arunachal are not fools as they know politics is based on developments."



Also Read: Arunachal Lok Sabha elections 2024: JP Nadda unveils BJP manifesto in presence of CM Pema Khandu

Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda, released BJP Arunachal Pradesh’s election manifesto - Sankalp Patra 2024 - a roadmap for Viksit Arunachal Pradesh guided by the vision of PM Narendra Modi, which will actively contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat.

With a focus on building robust infrastructure and empowering farmers, women & Yuva Shakti, the BJP has comprehensive plans to build a vibrant Arunachal Pradesh.

Nadda stated that the BJP will leave no stone unturned in building robust healthcare infrastructure, ensuring accountable governance, strengthening the economy, and developing tourism while preserving our rich culture.