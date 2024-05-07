The BJP unit of Arunachal Pradesh on May 7 expelled 28 party members for a period of 6 years for contesting elections in their respective Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates.

In an official order released today, the Arunachal unit of BJP mentioned, "The following list of persons have contested election in their respective Assembly & Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates in the simultaneous Parliamentary & Assembly Election 2024. Consequent upon the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Action Committee, under chairmanship of Shri Tarh Tarak; the Party hereby expel them for a period of Six (6) Years from the date of expulsion order with immediate effect.

The complete list of party members and their constituencies have been mentioned below:-

1. Yeshi Tsewang - NPP

2. Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey - NCP

3. Tenzing Nyima Glow - Independent

4. Nabam Vivek - PPA

5. Mayu Taring - NPP

6. Er. Tadar Mangku - PPA

7. Dikto Yekar - NPP

8. Ajay Murtem - NPP

9. Tabe Doni - NPP

10. Moli Riba - Independent

11. Gokar Basar - NPP

12. Jarkar Gamlin - PPA

13. Taja Bonung - NPP

14. Nobeng Burang - PPA

15. Tapi Darang - NPP

16. Oken Tayeng- PPA

17. Badan Tayeng - NPP

18. Likha Soni - NCP

19. Laisam Simai - Independent

20. Temphu Ngemu - NPP

21. Dikhom Kitnya - NPP

22. Wanglam Sawin(MLA) - Independent

23. Yang Sen Matey - NCP

24. Honting Wangpan - PPA

25. Jowang Hosai - NCP

26. Panjam Wangsa - NPP

27. Nokchai Boham - PPA

28. Tamat Gamoh - Independent