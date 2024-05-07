Arunachal BJP expels 28 members for 6 years for contesting elections against official party candidates
The BJP unit of Arunachal Pradesh on May 7 expelled 28 party members for a period of 6 years for contesting elections in their respective Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates.
The BJP unit of Arunachal Pradesh on May 7 expelled 28 party members for a period of 6 years for contesting elections in their respective Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates.
In an official order released today, the Arunachal unit of BJP mentioned, "The following list of persons have contested election in their respective Assembly & Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates in the simultaneous Parliamentary & Assembly Election 2024. Consequent upon the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Action Committee, under chairmanship of Shri Tarh Tarak; the Party hereby expel them for a period of Six (6) Years from the date of expulsion order with immediate effect.
The complete list of party members and their constituencies have been mentioned below:-
1. Yeshi Tsewang - NPP
2. Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey - NCP
3. Tenzing Nyima Glow - Independent
4. Nabam Vivek - PPA
5. Mayu Taring - NPP
6. Er. Tadar Mangku - PPA
7. Dikto Yekar - NPP
8. Ajay Murtem - NPP
9. Tabe Doni - NPP
10. Moli Riba - Independent
11. Gokar Basar - NPP
12. Jarkar Gamlin - PPA
13. Taja Bonung - NPP
14. Nobeng Burang - PPA
15. Tapi Darang - NPP
16. Oken Tayeng- PPA
17. Badan Tayeng - NPP
18. Likha Soni - NCP
19. Laisam Simai - Independent
20. Temphu Ngemu - NPP
21. Dikhom Kitnya - NPP
22. Wanglam Sawin(MLA) - Independent
23. Yang Sen Matey - NCP
24. Honting Wangpan - PPA
25. Jowang Hosai - NCP
26. Panjam Wangsa - NPP
27. Nokchai Boham - PPA
28. Tamat Gamoh - Independent
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