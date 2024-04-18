The Peoples Party of Arunachal has filed a complaint against BJP leaders for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The complaint states that BJP worker Nakmin Perme and Tapir Gao, the BJP MP Candidate for Eastern Parliament, were seen campaigning for the BJP MLA candidate, Lombo Tayeng, and for themselves at Ngopok Village on 17th April 2024 around 18:45 PM.

This, according to the complaint, violates section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which prohibits campaigning within the constituency 48 hours prior to the conclusion of the poll date.



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The complaint further alleges that this action contravenes an order issued by the District Magistrate, East Siang District, on 16th April 2024, which prohibited all campaigning activities under section 144 Cr. P.C within the jurisdiction of East Siang District.

The Peoples Party of Arunachal has requested that an FIR be registered against Tapir Gao, Nakmin Perme, and Lombo Tayeng.