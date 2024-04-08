Arunachal Pradesh's political landscape came alive as Chief Minister Pema Khandu spearheaded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign in the eastern belt, commencing from Pasighat. The campaign rally witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of citizens of Pasighat Smart City, congregating to hear the Chief Minister's address.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, Chief Minister Pema Khandu fervently advocated for Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and BJP candidate Ninong Ering, contesting for the Pasighat West MLA seat. The BJP stalwarts, amidst a charged atmosphere, rallied support for the party's candidates, highlighting their vision for the region's progress and development.

Kaling Moyong, the incumbent BJP MLA of Pasighat, emerged victorious in 2014 by unseating the then sitting Education Minister Bosiram Siram, who is now the Congress candidate for Arunachal East MP. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday correspondent Maksam Tayeng, Moyong highlighted his achievements and developmental endeavors spanning over a decade.

Moyong articulated the transformative journey Pasighat witnessed under the BJP's governance, citing the proliferation of infrastructure and civic amenities as testament to the party's commitment to progress. The emergence of new stadiums, modern markets, the upgradation of educational institutions like JNC College and Gurukul School, along with the expansion of healthcare facilities such as the Bakin Pertin Hospital, were lauded as milestones in Pasighat's evolution into a meticulously planned city.