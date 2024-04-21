The Arunachal the Congress party has made serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of organizing violence and vote-capturing tactics at the Sario Sara polling station in the Bameng assembly constituency under the East Kameng district.

During a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club , Mina Toko, the vice president of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), asserted that the BJP candidate Doba Lamnio, along with around 150 supporters, launched a violent attack on the polling station, brandishing sophisticated weapons, machetes, and sticks. Toko further claimed that the assailants targeted individuals, including election agents and voters, resulting in physical assaults and an attempt to murder.

Congress spokesperson Toko expressed dismay over the lack of action from authorities despite prior warnings about the potential for violence at the sensitive polling station. The party has called for the disqualification of Lamnio's candidature, alleging him of engaging in vote-capturing activities. Additionally, they have demanded the annulment of votes cast at the Sario Sara polling station.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Kumar Waii has filed a complaint with the General Observer of East Kameng district, accusing Lamnio of orchestrating vote capturing.

The Congress party has not limited its accusations solely to the Bameng constituency, alleging similar malpractices in other areas, including Sagalee and Mengio, where BJP workers purportedly engaged in vote capturing. Furthermore, Congress has voiced concerns over the malfunctioning of a significant portion of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on election day, raising doubts about the integrity of the electoral process.

Reacting to these allegations, the BJP has vehemently denied any involvement in the reported violence and vote capturing. BJP spokesperson Techi Necha dismissed the claims as baseless, asserting that it was the opposition Congress party that instigated the situation leading to violence.