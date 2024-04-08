To extend support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of the upcoming polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to headline a public meeting in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, to bolster the campaign for the Arunachal Pradesh East constituency candidate Tapir Gao.

Minister Singh is slated to touch down at Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh before his scheduled arrival in Namsai tomorrow, April 9.

With the ruling BJP already clinching ten seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed, Singh's visit underscores the party's concerted efforts to further solidify its position in the region. Apart from the rally in Namsai, Singh will also address another election gathering, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to addressing the concerns of the electorate.

The political landscape in Arunachal Pradesh is poised for a spirited contest, with the ruling BJP fielding candidates across 50 assembly seats. The opposition is not far behind, with the Congress contesting in 19 seats, followed by the National People’s Party (NPP) in 20 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 14, regional outfit People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) in 11 seats, Arunachal Democratic Party in four, and Lok Jana Shakti Party (LJSP) in one seat respectively.

For the crucial parliamentary seats, the BJP has nominated Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West constituency and incumbent MP Tapir Gao for the Eastern parliamentary seat. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded PCC President Nabam Tuki and party’s state unit vice president Bosiram Siram for the West and East Lok Sabha seats respectively.