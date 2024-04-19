In Arunachal , Deputy Commanding Officer L. Kipgen is accused of alleged egregious misconduct during his monitoring duty at the Niausa Polling Station.

The complaint, penned by NPP MLA Candidate Thangwang Wangham, accuses Shri Kipgen of displaying unruly behavior while evidently under the influence of alcohol. Wangham detailed a series of troubling incidents, including verbal abuse directed at voters, the use of unparliamentary language, and actions that exacerbated tensions at the polling station.

Furthermore, Wangham alleges that Kipgen's conduct may have been influenced by individuals associated with political figures, raising concerns about impartiality and integrity. The letter suggests a possible connection between Shri Kipgen's behavior and a purported bribe, aimed at disrupting the electoral process and undermining Wangham's candidacy in Niausa.

Of particular concern is Shri Kipgen's visit to the residence of BJP leader Noknai Wangsu, where he allegedly exhibited intoxicated behavior and made derogatory remarks about voters and candidates. The presence of an AK-47 rifle, wielded by Shri Kipgen, has intensified apprehensions about the misuse of authority and government machinery.

Wangham, swift in his response, reported Shri Kipgen's misconduct to the Longding Superintendent of Police, urging for immediate action to quell further escalation. He emphasized the need for disciplinary measures to be taken promptly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Efforts to reach Deputy Commanding Officer L. Kipgen for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting this news.

In light of these developments, the Chief Election Commissioner's office has been urged to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate disciplinary action to restore confidence in the electoral process.