Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, contesting INC MP candidate for Lok Sabha Election-2024 from 1-Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency submitted letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), ECI, Arunachal Pradesh today on behalf of all the contesting candidates of all political parties of both Parliamentary and Assembly Election-2024 demanding to lock the polled EVM strong room with their respective party's own private locks in addition to the locked and sealed made by the Returning Officer and poll teams to the strong room of the polled EVMs in all the strong rooms in every district.

In a letter to the ECI, Nabam Tuki mentioned, "It is quite evident from the past incidents that the polled EVMs were replaced or exchanged with the manipulated EVMs by the ruling BJP govt. in various states across India during 2014 and 2019 General Elections wherever there were the BJP govt. in power. Doubts and suspicions came when there was the mismatch in the election results from the polled EVMs. Sometimes, the numbers of votes of the results were higher than that of the actual polled votes. This time the state of Arunachal Pradesh has the records of only 65 per cent polled votes due to which the BJP is intension and worried. In such situations the ruling BJP Gov. manage the margins by stealing, exchanging or replacing the targeted EVMs from the strong rooms from across the state in Arunachal Pradesh".

Tuki further added in the letter, "Also, it is very doubtful that there is a possibility of stealing and exchanging of polled EVMs from the strong room in nexus with the ruling BJP govt, as it is in the helms of the state affairs.

Tuki slammed the ruling saying, "BJP election management teams are master in EVM tempering. So, there could be any possibilities of insecurity to the polled EVMs in the strong room in every districts. So in order to instil trust and confidence in the hearts and minds of all the political parties, and to ensure security and protection to the polled EVMs in the strong rooms, it is necessary for all the political parties to lock all the EVM strong rooms with their respective locks".

Also read: Why Himanta Biswa Sarma says "I love you" to Muslim voters