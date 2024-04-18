Tensions have flared into gunfire in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, as supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National People's Party (NPP) clash in escalation of political hostilities.

Witnesses on the ground report that the exchange of fire erupted approximately 30 minutes ago. Sources suggest that the confrontation stems from the BJP's alleged attempts, in collaboration with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), to seize control of a polling booth ahead of the impending voting.