Biyuram Wahge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president of Arunachal Pradesh, expressed confidence in the upcoming assembly elections, particularly highlighting the situation in Pakke Kessang. Wahge emphasized that while there may be challenges, he remains optimistic about securing a majority in the region.

Wahge addressed the media, stating, "I won't say it's a challenge. The 10 assembly seats are already declared unopposed, and 50 are remaining. So, we believe to come with the majority." His words underscore the party's belief in their electoral prospects in the area.

Highlighting his efforts towards development, Wahge emphasized the transformative changes witnessed in Pakke Kessang under his leadership. "As far as expectations and people's needs are concerned, this is a new district. So, infrastructure was needed here. I think the public knows that I have stood here for all that development," he remarked.

Wahge recounted the progress made during his tenure, stating, "Before I was elected, there was neither electricity nor roads here. After I took over, everything was built." His assertion reflects the focus on infrastructure development and basic amenities in the region, addressing long-standing concerns of the local populace.

Expressing confidence in his contributions to fulfilling the aspirations of the people, Wahge concluded, "I believe I have made considerable efforts to fulfil the people's expectations." His remarks align with the BJP's narrative of delivering on promises of development and progress, a cornerstone of their electoral strategy.