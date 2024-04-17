The NSCN-KYA militant group is reportedly gaining strength ahead of the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Leaflets, believed to carry threats of severe repercussions for non-compliance with the group's demands, have been circulated in villages under the Longding Pumao Assembly Constituency.

Numerous residents have expressed fears over their safety and their families', should they not adhere to the voting directions of the armed militants.

Witnesses have reported sightings of armed militants associated with NSCN-KYA in villages such as Niuasa, Longkhaw, Mintong, and Longphong, located within the Longding Pumao assembly constituency.

These militants have reportedly been intimidating locals at gunpoint, compelling them to vote for the National People's Party candidate, Thangwang Wangham.

As the upcoming elections draw closer, it is crucial to take immediate and adequate action in response to these reported threats and coercion.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh BJP leader abducted by suspected militants