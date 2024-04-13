In a tragic turn of events, Tenzin Libasow, a young individual, fell victim to poll-related violence at the 14th Labour Camp in Khagok village, Jamiri, West Kameng.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in the tense atmosphere of Trizino-Buragoan constituency.

In response to the tragic incident of election-related violence that resulted in the loss of life in Khagok village, West Kameng district, Independent Candidate Tenzin Nyima Glow of the 6th Thrizino-Boragoan constituency issued a heartfelt clarification.

Late Tenzin Libasow, son of Nikam Libasow, tragically lost his life in the violence that erupted at 14th Labour Camp Khagok during a politically charged moment.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Tenzin Nyima Glow stated, "Being an aspiring candidate for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election 2024, I unequivocally denounce violence and coercive tactics. It is imperative that all members of society, regardless of political affiliations, strongly condemn and discourage any form of violence."

Meanwhile, Basar town in Leparada District, found itself under the shadow of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), effective since March 11th, 2024. This executive action came as a response to the escalating wave of election-related violence sweeping through the region, prompting authorities to take stringent measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

The decision, emanating from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Leparada District, Atul Tayeng, underlines the gravity of the situation as the state gears up for simultaneous elections to the State Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha in 2024. With the Model Code of Conduct already in effect since March 16th, concerns over unauthorized checkpoints and gatherings have heightened, prompting the enforcement of Section 144.

Reports indicate that numerous unauthorized checkpoints, manned by various individuals and groups, have proliferated across the district. Such activities, while purportedly aimed at ensuring security, have instead caused significant inconvenience to the general public and have raised apprehensions regarding potential law and order disturbances.

Also read: Arunachal: Section 144 imposed in Basar town amid election violence surge