Kahfa Bengia, the President of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has officially withdrawn his candidature from the upcoming Assembly Election 2024 for the 21 (ST) Koloriang Assembly Constituency. The decision, conveyed through a formal letter addressed to the District Election Officer/Returning Officer of Koloriang highlights Bengia's commitment to the welfare and progress of the constituency.

In the letter, dated April 14, 2024, Bengia cited the paramount interest of the people of Koloriang Assembly Constituency and the broader objectives of development and peace as the primary motivations behind his withdrawal. Emphasizing the need for continuity and stability, he expressed his intention to discontinue all electioneering activities, including the appointment of Election Agent/Polling Agents.

"I do hereby withdraw/Call off my candidature from the ensuing Assembly Election 2024," wrote Bengia, signaling his readiness to relinquish his electoral pursuits in favor of the constituency's larger interests.