Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu heralded a new chapter of progress for the state, emphasizing the remarkable transformation from neglect to prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gone are the days when border villages in Arunachal Pradesh were relegated to the margins of development, characterized by isolation and underdevelopment, often referred to as 'last villages.' Today, buoyed by the efforts of the Modi government, these very villages are being hailed as 'Pratham villages,' signifying a promising dawn of advancement in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Chief Minister Khandu made this historic announcement while addressing a mammoth rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faithful in Tuting. The occasion not only aimed to garner support for the party's candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections but also served as a platform to showcase the monumental strides achieved under the BJP's stewardship.

The gathering witnessed the presence of notable political figures, including Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Eastern Parliamentary constituency campaign chairman Kanggong Taku.

Chief Minister Khandu urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to align themselves with the BJP's vision of progress and prosperity. Stating the importance of thinking development and voting for the BJP, he articulated a vision of a bright and promising future for the state.