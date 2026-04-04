AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury files complaint over deepfake video, alleges BJP ‘scared’ of rising support

Opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury on April 4 filed a police complaint alleging circulation of defamatory AI-generated videos targeting her and her family, and claimed that the BJP is “scared” of her rising public support in Central Guwahati and across Assam.



Chowdhury lodged the complaint at the Panbazar Cyber Police Station, seeking a probe and legal action against multiple social media accounts accused of sharing deepfake content.



Speaking to India Today NE, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate termed allegations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against her mother as “baseless”.



She accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention from key issues in Central Guwahati and alleged that the party was “scared” of a girl’s growing support she has received in the constituency and across the state.



“The BJP is scared of the support I am getting,” she said.

Watch the Video here:





The development comes days after Sarma alleged that Chowdhury’s mother, academician Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, had shared posts related to beef consumption, made remarks offensive to certain sections, and expressed views perceived as supportive of Pakistan, drawing criticism from ‘Sanatani’ groups.