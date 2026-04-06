PM Modi to address three election rallies in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three election rallies across Assam on Monday, April 6, campaigning for BJP candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Modi’s first rally will be held at Bhabanipur-Sorbhog in Barpeta district of Lower Assam, where he will canvass support for state minister Ranjeet Kumar Das.

He will then travel to Hojai in central Assam to address a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev. The prime minister’s final rally of the day is scheduled in Dibrugarh in Upper Assam, where he will campaign for state minister Prasanta Phukan.

This marks Modi’s second visit to the state during the ongoing election campaign. Earlier on April 1, he addressed rallies at Gogamukh and Behali, and also interacted with women tea garden workers in Dibrugarh.

Campaigning for the 126-member Assam Assembly will conclude on Wednesday. Polling is scheduled for April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.