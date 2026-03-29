Youngest candidate Lobo Narzary to contest Assam's Kokrajhar seat as Independent

A 25-year-old youth from Soraibil in Assam's Kokrajhar, Lobo Narzary, has announced that he will contest the 2026 Assam Assembly election as an Independent candidate from No. 3 Kokrajhar Assembly constituency.

Narzary is set to become one of the youngest candidates in the upcoming election season in Assam. He said his decision to enter electoral politics is driven by a vision to bring development to the region and create more employment opportunities for local youth.

Speaking to the media, he said his campaign will focus on key local issues, with emphasis on development, infrastructure, and job creation. He also expressed confidence that voters would support his candidature and his promise of “fresh leadership” for the constituency.

His entry into the electoral fray has added a new dimension to the political contest in Kokrajhar, as campaigning gains momentum ahead of the polls.