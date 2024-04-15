Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Communist party for sowing disharmony among the tribal communities of Tripura and hindering the state's development for political gain.

Shah, who arrived in Agartala on Sunday evening, made these remarks while addressing a massive election campaign at PWD Ground in Kumarghat, under Unakoti District.

He pointed out that under Communist regimes, people were impoverished and lacked access to education and healthcare facilities, resulting in brainwashed youth taking up arms. In contrast, PM Modi mainstreamed youth by providing them with laptops and employment opportunities.

"For many years, the Communists tried their best to erase the name of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya from history. They worked to suppress this history. But, PM Modi immortalized him by naming the Tripura International Airport after him," he said.

Shah also criticized the Congress and the Communists, claiming that they never allowed anyone from the Adivasi community to hold a higher position in governance.

"PM Modi has been working for the safety, respect, and equal development of Adivasis. For the first time, PM Modi honored the Adivasi communities by appointing a President hailing from the Adivasi community," said Shah.

He mentioned that the people of Tripura, by ending the rule of CPIM, have supported PM Modi for a new path of development.

"Today, the people of Tripura have dethroned the Communist regime, and their faith in Modi Ji has paved the way for Tripura's development. Before 2014, the budget for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was Rs 24,000 crore. Under Modi Ji, the budget has increased to Rs 1,25,000 crore. In every sector, be it tourism, connectivity, health, employment, or infrastructure, we have prioritized the development of Tripura. Even within Tripura, we have prioritized the tribal areas in this state," said the Union Home Minister.

Shah highlighted the recent agreement with Tipra Motha as a significant step towards ensuring peace and harmony, stating that it will solve all the problems of the tribal community.

He also praised the role of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for working tirelessly for the development of Tripura.

"For years, the Communists have caused disharmony among the tribal communities of Tripura. They hindered your development for political gains. I urge you to trust PM Modi and help Tripura achieve new heights of development. Make PM Modi the Prime Minister again to completely annihilate insurgency," he added.