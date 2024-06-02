4:59 PM ( 2 years ago )

Amit Shah thanks people of Arunachal for 'unwavering confidence in BJP'

Posted by :- Ashmita

Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their "unwavering confidence in the BJP".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering confidence in the BJP. This victory is a testament to the Northeast people's trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the era of change ushered in by the Modi government in the region. Congratulations to CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji, BJP State President Shri @BiyuramWahgeBJP Ji, and all the Karyakartas on this stupendous victory. Over the years, the BJP has left no stone unturned in successfully implementing all the schemes of the Modi government."