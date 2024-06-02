Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: BJP holds fort in Arunachal for 3rd straight term, bags 46 of 60 seats
India TodayNE | Updated: Jun 2, 2024 19:14 IST
As counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls is currently underway, early trends showed that the BJP was ahead in 23 seats and the National People’s Party in three. Counting is taking place for 50 seats as the BJP has already won 10 unopposed.
As counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls is currently underway, early trends showed that the BJP was ahead in 23 seats and the National People’s Party in three. Counting is taking place for 50 seats as the BJP has already won 10 unopposed. A party is required to get at least 31 seats to cross the majority mark. The India Today-My Axis exit poll prediction has revealed that the BJP is likely to secure a thumping victory in the northeastern state with 44 to 51 seats. While the Congress is likely to get one to four seats, the National People’s Party is expected to secure 2 to 6 seats.
Updates to this blog have ended
Posted by :- Ashmita
Updates to this blog have ended.
Arunachal Governor orders dissolution of state Assembly
Posted by :- Ashmita
A statement from the Raj Bhavan announced that Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik dissolved the seventh assembly on Sunday, clearing the path for the formation of the eighth assembly after the declaration of results. Under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution, the governor accepted the cabinet's advice and issued the order for the immediate dissolution of the seventh state assembly. Additionally, Parnaik approved the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers. He requested Khandu and his ministers to continue their duties until the new government is sworn in.
Congress bags only 1 of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal: 'Disappointed but not demoralised'
Posted by :- Ashmita
The Congress managed to win only one seat in Arunachal Pradesh. The party said that they accepted people’s mandate in the assembly polls, the results of which were declared on June 2. Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki said the party was "disappointed but not demoralised" by the election results.
Amit Shah thanks people of Arunachal for 'unwavering confidence in BJP'
Posted by :- Ashmita
Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their "unwavering confidence in the BJP".
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering confidence in the BJP. This victory is a testament to the Northeast people's trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the era of change ushered in by the Modi government in the region. Congratulations to CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji, BJP State President Shri @BiyuramWahgeBJP Ji, and all the Karyakartas on this stupendous victory. Over the years, the BJP has left no stone unturned in successfully implementing all the schemes of the Modi government."
BJP manifesto aims to end money culture politics to buy votes in state: Pema Khandu
Posted by :- Ashmita
After the landslide victory of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the manifesto launched by the saffron party aims to work on conspiracies which state that people pay a lot of money to buy votes in the state.
Speaking to India Today NE, Pema Khandu said that he has been continuously appealing to people to put an end to money culture politics, Khandu said, “There is a trend of money culture in the state and we even appealed to the public to not let money influence democracy. In 2019, I had appealed to the people to not let money influence democratic decisions. In 2024 as well, I appealed to voters and the public to not take money because that changes the priorities of the candidate as well as the voters.”
'Historic day for Arunachal Pradesh': Pema Khandu after landslide victory
Posted by :- Ashmita
After the BJP won 46 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu said, "This is a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh, especially for the BJP. The party set a new record in these Assembly elections...There is pro-incumbency in BJP. In 2019, we won 41 seats and in 2024 we won 46 seats..." He also says, "On 4th June, Lok Sabha elections counting will be held. After that, all winning candidates will reach here in Itanagar. Senior leaders from Delhi can also come."
"After the formalities of the party, we will stake our claim to form the new government. We are certain that we will win both the Lok Sabha seats of the state," he added.
'Deeply grateful to people of Arunachal for trusting BJP once again': Kiren Rijiju
Posted by :- Ashmita
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for voting in favour of the BJP and trusting the party once again.
"I'm deeply grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for trusting @BJP4India once again with thumping majority. People of Arunachal Pradesh trust the leadership of @narendramodi due to his special love and affection for the state and entire NE region. The performance of @PemaKhanduBJP govt has been widely approved by the people. I appreciate each & every karyakarta of @BJP4Arunachal for their dedication and hardwork," Rijiju said on X.
Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024: PM Modi thanks people of Arunachal Pradesh for reposing faith in BJP
Posted by :- Ashmita
PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for "reposing faith in BJP"
"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth," PM Modi said.
BJP wins 46 out of 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, set to retain power for 3rd term
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP won 46 out of 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. It held fort for 3rd consecutive term in the state.
Pema Khandu congratulates candidate on winning 5 Kalaktang assembly constituency
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CM Pema Khandu congratulated Tseten Chombay Kee on being elected from the 5 Kalaktang assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result: BJP wins 44 seats, leads on 2 seats
Posted by :- Ashmita
The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has won 44 seats and is leading by two seats, according to the data shown by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Assembly Election Result: CM Pema Khandu congratulates Gabriel D Wangsu on his brilliant victory in Arunachal Pradesh
Posted by :- Ashmita
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Gabriel D. Wangsu on his brilliant victory in Arunachal Pradesh.
"Congratulations to Shri @wangsu_d Ji on your brilliant victory! Your win is a testament to the people's trust in your vision for 58 Kanubari Assembly constituency. Let's work together to make our Arunachal, a prosperous and developed State," Pema Khandu said on X.
BJP wins 41 seats, leads on 5 seats in Arunachal Pradesh
Posted by :- Ashmita
The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has won 41 seats and is leading by five seats, according to the data shown by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result: BJP wins 37, leads on 8 seats
Posted by :- Ashmita
The saffron party in Arunachal Pradesh has won 37 seats and is leading by eight seats, according to the data shown by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
2024 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result: BJP wins 31 seats, leads on 14
Posted by :- Ashmita
The Election Commission trends show at 12:30 pm that the BJP won 31 seats so far while it was leading on 14 in Arunachal Pradesh as the counting of votes is underway.
Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024: Pema Khandu congratulates Dr Mohesh Chai Ji
Posted by :- Ashmita
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the winning MLA from 44 Tezu Assembly Constituency, Dr Mohesh Chai Ji in a post on X.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result: BJP wins 28 seats, leads on 18
Posted by :- Ashmita
The Election Commission trends show at 12:20 pm that the BJP has won 28 seats so far while it was leading on 18 in Arunachal Pradesh as the counting of votes is ongoing.
The National People's Party (NPEP) won two seats, while People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) won one seat.
Celebrations at BJP office in Itanagar, workers dance to Bihu beats
Posted by :- Ashmita
Party workers at the BJP office in Itanagar started celebrating early. They danced to Assam's traditional Bihu music, showing they were confident of winning most of the seats in the assembly elections.
Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024: BJP workers burst firecrackers outside party office in Itanagar
Posted by :- Ashmita
Firecrackers are being burst by BJP workers outside the party office in Itanagar to celebrate the party's anticipated return to power in Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result: BJP candidate wins 53 Changlang North seat
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The BJP's Tesam Pongte won the 53 Changlang North Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Pongte on his victory.
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