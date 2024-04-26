In a tragic incident, an AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) polling agent, Farooq Ahmad, died at a polling booth in Hailakandi, Assam on April 26.

The incident occurred at the Gollashera Primary School polling centre, located on the Assam-Mizoram border. Ahmad was performing his duties when he suddenly collapsed and was declared dead immediately.

The cause of death is suspected to be a brain stroke, according to local sources.

As of 9 am today, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 9.71 per cent in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Diphu witnessed the highest turnout with 14.13 per cent of polling completed, while Silchar recorded the lowest at 5.49 per cent.

A total of 9,133 polling stations have been established across the five constituencies of Assam for this phase. Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, confirmed in a press conference in Guwahati that all arrangements for the second phase of elections are in place.

He stated that 77,09,276 voters are expected to cast their votes today across the 9,133 polling stations. In this phase, 61 candidates are contesting for the five constituencies, with the highest number of candidates (24) from Karimganj and the lowest (5) from Diphu. The voting commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

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