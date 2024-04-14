All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal slammed Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for offering namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr while alleging that both Gaurav Gogoi and his late father Tarun Gogoi did nothing for the Muslims of Jorhat.

Ajmal urged the Hindu voters not to support Gaurav Gogoi, citing his participation in Eid prayers. Ajmal

He further criticized Gogoi, stating that he merely engaged in political gestures during prayers and did not advocate for Muslim interests in Parliament. Ajmal called upon Muslim voters in Jorhat to reject Gogoi, asserting that neither Gogoi nor his late father, Tarun Gogoi, have effectively represented Muslim concerns in the past decade.

He emphasized Gogoi's performance in Parliament and highlighted his recent participation in Namaz, suggesting a newfound alignment with Islam. Ajmal appealed to Hindu voters to withhold their support for Gogoi due to his involvement in Namaz, expressing satisfaction at the prospect of Gogoi's defeat.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma too took a dig at Gaurav Gogoi and questioned his religious stance and criticized him for offering namaz on Eid while protesting on the day of Ram Mandir consecration.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a recent media interaction, raised questions on the religious sincerity of Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi.

He pointed out their participation in Eid celebrations while showing apparent indifference towards the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Sarma questioned why Gaurav Gogoi did not exhibit the same religious fervour during the temple consecration, as he was seen protesting with Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma questions Gaurav Gogoi's religious stance amidst Eid namaz and protest on Ram Mandir consecration day