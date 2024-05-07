Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi cast her vote at Pub Guwahati High school, Jyoti Nagar, Bamunimaidan, Guwahati, Assam on May 7.

Contesting against Congress candidate Mira Borthakur, Bijuli Kalita Medhi arriver with her husband and son who is also exercising his franchise for the first time.

Speaking to India TodayNE, Bijuli Kalita said, "I urge all to come out in huge numbers and exercise your franchise. Eventhough it is raining, the spirit of Guwahatians cannot be dampened. I am confident of winning this election as I trust the voters here who are extending their support to the BJP government and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma".

Bijuli Kalita Medhi, aged 45, emerges as the face of the BJP's electoral ambitions in Assam, contesting from the Gauhati constituency. Armed with a post-graduate education, Medhi's political profile is underscored by a clean record, with zero cases against her. Financial disclosures reveal her assets, totaling Rs 1.6 Crore, comprising Rs 31.9 Lac in movable assets and Rs 1.3 Crore in immovable assets. Remarkably, she carries no liabilities. Professionally, Medhi is entrenched in the business sector, specializing in handloom and handicraft items.

The BJP's decision to nominate Bijuli Kalita Medhi marks a strategic shift, with the party opting to replace its incumbent MP, Queen Oja. This move underscores the BJP's recalibration of its electoral strategy in the region.

Also read : Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress candidate Mira Borthakur casts her vote in Guwahati