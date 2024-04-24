Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled ambitious infrastructure plans during a campaign rally at Lahorighat, addressing the public with promises of development and progress. The highlight of his announcement was the assurance of a bridge connecting Morigaon and Darrang districts, aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation between the two regions.



Furthermore, CM Sarma revealed plans for the commencement of the Dhing-Bhuragaon road project within the next six months, signaling a significant step forward in infrastructure development in the state.



Sarma was speaking at an election rally campaigning for party candidate Suresh Borah.



In a bid to incentivize education and support academic achievements, Sarma declared free admission for successful candidates of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, aiming to promote access to higher education for deserving students.

During his rally, Sarma also took the opportunity to critique the opposition, particularly targeting Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi. Sarma accused Bordoloi of neglecting the development of Lahorighat and surrounding areas, asserting that the Congress party had failed to address the region's needs.



Earlier ,this rally comes in the wake of Sarma's recent scathing remarks against Pradyut Bordoloi, labeling him a 'Suitcase MP' who only appears during elections and neglects the interests of the people. Sarma's criticism extended to Bordoloi's demeanor and communication style, suggesting a disconnect between the Congress leader and the people of Assam.



The campaign rally at Laharighat underscored the BJP's focus on development and infrastructure, with promises of connectivity projects and educational initiatives taking center stage. Sarma's announcements resonate with the party's agenda of promoting progress and addressing the needs of the people of Assam.