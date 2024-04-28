Karimganj Congress has raised allegations of widespread rigging, booth capturing, and voter intimidation during the polling held on April 26 in the second phase of the general election. Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury accused supporters and leaders of the ruling party of capturing booths, involving local BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul, Bijay Malakar, and pro-BJP MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha in the alleged misdeeds.

Fayaz Ahmed Choudhury, the election agent of Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, submitted a petition to the returning officer (Karimganj) Mridul Yadav, seeking repolling in 32 polling stations. The petition was filed under sections 58(2)(a) and 58(a) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, citing defects, damage, tampering, and mechanical failures in some polling stations.

In the letter to the Returning Officer, Choudhury highlighted instances of rigging, booth capturing, and mechanical failures, stating that the actual results of the affected polling stations could not be ascertained. The demand for repolling under Sections 58(2)(a) and 58A of the Representation of People Act 1950 pertains to ensuring fair and transparent elections.

The polling stations where Congress has demanded repolling include numbers 24, 161, 230, 269, 270, 271, 272, and 273 under the North Karimganj assembly constituency, and numbers 99, 255, and 260 under South Karimganj. Additionally, stations numbered 24, 55, 158, 161, 166, 167, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, and 174 under the Patharkandi assembly constituency, as well as stations numbered 179, 180, 202, 203, 205, 206, 222, 224, and 232 under the Ramakrishnanagar Assembly Constituency, have been listed for repolling.

The demand for repolling underscores the Congress's efforts to address alleged irregularities and ensure the integrity of the electoral process in Karimganj. As the matter unfolds, authorities are expected to investigate the allegations and take necessary action to uphold the democratic principles of free and fair elections.