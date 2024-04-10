Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserted during a public gathering in Charaideo district on April 10 that the era of insurgency and militancy in Assam has concluded, attributing the newfound peace to the initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government.

He highlighted that under Modi's leadership, substantial efforts have been made for the state's advancement, despite him not being a native of Assam. Sarma pointed out a recent mega roadshow in Tinsukia led by Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing the notable absence of extensive security measures, which he juxtaposed with the past when such gatherings were marred by security concerns due to insurgency activities.

Reflecting on the grim past, Sarma recalled the frequent incidents of bombings, IED explosions, and the tragic loss of lives, particularly among the youth and law enforcement personnel, due to insurgent attacks.

He emphasized the stark contrast in the present scenario, noting the absence of insurgency not only in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh but also in other regions like Karbi Anglong and Upper Assam.

Sarma highlighted the significant shift towards peace since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister, asserting that insurgency has significantly diminished, allowing erstwhile militants to reintegrate into mainstream society and contribute positively to the state's development trajectory.

Also read: Congress made Assam center of infiltration, militancy and unrest: Home Minister Amit Shah