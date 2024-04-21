Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to escalate campaign efforts in Assam today, with a pivotal roadshow planned for the evening in Silchar, a significant Lok Sabha constituency in Cachar district.

During his visit, Shah will advocate for Parimal Suklabaidya, the Lok Sabha candidate, aiming to bolster support in the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to accompany Shah, reinforcing the campaign's momentum.

This marks Shah's continued involvement in Assam's election arena. Previously, on April 9, he orchestrated a massive rally in Lakhimpur and led a roadshow in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, showcasing robust political outreach.

The second phase of the 2024 general elections is slated for April 26, covering 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states, including Assam. In Assam's second phase, five constituencies - Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, and Kaliabor - are scheduled for polling.

Shah's presence in Silchar underscores the strategic importance of the region in the electoral landscape, as parties intensify their efforts to sway voters ahead of the impending polls.