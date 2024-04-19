Congress MP candidate Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote in Jorhat, Assam for the first phase of Lok Sabha Polls on April 19. The first phase of voting commenced today at 7 am on 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories, with over 16.63 crore people eligible to vote.

Jorhat constituency has emerged as a key battleground for Congress and BJP as two Gogois are pitted against each other for the coveted seat.

The first phase includes all seats in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep. In addition, voting is also taking place in 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one seat each in Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Chhattisgarh.

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance is seeking a third term at the Centre, while the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies aim to stage a comeback after losses in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.