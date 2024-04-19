An unfortunate incident unfolded on the Kakopathar-Takaupathar bypass road in Tinsukia, Assam after a a bus transporting election officers and staff met with an accident on April 19 evening. According to reliable sources, the bus, bearing registration number AS 23 BC 1169, was traveling from Kakopathar to Tinsukia when the accident took place.

It was reported that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with the bypass divider. Thankfully, the accident resulted in minor injuries for one of the employees onboard.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, the local police swiftly responded, deploying personnel from the Kakopathar police station to the scene. Additionally, top election officials were promptly dispatched to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance to those involved.

This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the risks associated with transportation during electoral duties. It underscores the importance of prioritizing safety measures and maintaining vigilance to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

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