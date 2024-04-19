Shockwaves rippled through the electoral process in Margherita Constituency as allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering emerged from Polling Station No. 117. The Presiding Officer, Shekhar Kundu, stands accused of manipulating EVMs after polling hours concluded at the Powaimukh LP School.

According to eyewitness accounts, shortly after the conclusion of voting at 5 p.m., Shekhar Kundu reportedly shut the classroom door and dismissed all polling agents and police personnel. It was during this time, until approximately 6:45 p.m., that alleged tampering of the EVMs took place, as claimed by witnesses.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Anita Das Mahanta, a leader of the Assam Jatiyo Parishad, arrived at the scene and reportedly caught Shekhar Kundu in the act. This confrontation led to a sense of turmoil at Polling Station No. 117, as the gravity of the allegations sank in.

Anita Das Mahanta wasted no time in addressing the issue, asserting that under Shekhar Kundu's instructions, the CCTV operator switched off the cameras to facilitate the tampering. The demand for immediate action was echoed as Anita Das Mahanta urged the Margherita Subdivisional (Civil) authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter and apprehend Shekhar Kundu without delay.

Adding fuel to the fire, the CCTV operator reportedly confessed to his role in the incident, stating before the camera that Shekhar Kundu had coerced him into switching off the CCTV cameras during the alleged tampering.

With a total of 1046 votes at stake in Polling Station No. 117 of Margherita Constituency, under the jurisdiction of the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency, the seriousness of the accusations and the potential implications for the electoral integrity of the region cannot be overstated. The gravity of the allegations and the potential consequences for the electoral process underscore the urgency of a swift and impartial investigation.